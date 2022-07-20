Sports

espys

Steph Curry Roasts Rams, Lakers With Great Zinger in ESPYs Monologue

Curry went after the Lakers and Rams in Los Angeles

By Jarrod Castillo

Steph zings Rams, Lakers for buying veterans to win championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No one is safe when Steph Curry is on the mic. 

With Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics already a target of one of Steph's playful hits, it only makes sense for Curry to turn his attention to the city the ESPYs were held: Los Angeles.

Seeing numerous Los Angeles Rams players in the building, Steph couldn't help but make a joke about the Rams and the Lakers bringing in veterans in an attempt to win championships, with varying degrees of success. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, the Rams infamously traded away a number of draft picks for veterans, which ultimately led to a 2021 Super Bowl championship. However, the Lakers were not as lucky, failing to make it into the Play-In Tournament. 

RELATED: Petty King Steph seemingly reacts to Williams' 'disciplined' take

Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 32 mins ago

‘We're Not Using It': UM Coach Officially Says No Turnover Chain for 2022 Season

Brittney Griner 2 hours ago

Moscow Says US Must Respect Russian Law in Griner Case

In spite of this, the Warriors' star clearly is enjoying himself tonight and fans of any athletes and teams he roasts should enjoy themselves as well, as Curry did warn attendees beforehand that they are liable to catch "a couple of strays." 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

espysLos Angeles RamsLos Angeles LakersStephen Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us