Steph Curry Subtly Shades LeBron James for Hosting ESPYs After NBA Finals Loss

Steph's subtle shade at LeBron for hosting ESPYs after Finals loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry hosted the ESPYs in Los Angeles, so of course, he had to sneak in a subtle dig at LeBron James in his opening monologue.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar once hosted the ESPYs himself in 2007, but there is one glaring difference between the two players' experiences.

Steph is the second NBA player to host the ESPYs but the first to do so after winning the Finals 😂 pic.twitter.com/sXEB9UetqN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 21, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When James hosted the ESPYs, his Cleveland Cavaliers had just been swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Curry, fresh off his fourth championship in eight seasons, can't relate.

"I am the second NBA player to host this award show, which is kind of crazy to think about," Curry said. "LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

Curry and James each have four titles to their name, but Curry has the upper hand in the head-to-head matchups against the Lakers star in the Finals.

Not to mention his summer is a lot more fun than the one James had in 2007.