Steres, Clark Guide Houston to 1-0 Victory Over Inter Miami

By The Associated Press

Houston defender Daniel Steres scored late in the first half and Steve Clark made it stand up as the Dynamo handed Inter Miami its sixth straight loss with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Steres used assists from Corey Baird and Adalberto Carrasquilla to score in the 72nd minute. Clark finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet. Houston (4-3-1) has won by shutouts in four straight matches at home, a club record. The Dynamo blanked three straight opponents at home during its 2007 MLS Cup-winning season.

Inter Miami (2-6-0) made its first trip to Houston after the two teams split two matches hosted by Miami.

Inter Miami had advantages of 20-11 in shots and 5-3 in shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved two shots for Inter Miami, which fell to 0-3-1 in matches played in the state of Texas.

Inter Miami travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Houston is Idle.

