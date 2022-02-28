Steve Nash Enters Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of Nets-Raptors Game

Steve Nash will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ home game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday due to health and safety protocols, the team announced. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will take over head coaching duties for the contest.

Nash did his pregame press conference from Barclays Center just an hour before tipoff on Monday.

Steve Nash gives updates for Joe Harris, Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons



KD could return Thursday or Sunday, while Ben Simmons has been ruled out for this week pic.twitter.com/fHPaIQctQ1 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 28, 2022

There is no timetable yet for Nash’s return.

Nash’s absence is just the latest effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Nets this season.

Kyrie Irving has not been able to play home games this season due to a New York City vaccine mandate that went into place in September. While Mayor Eric Adams said he plans to phase out one requirement in the coming weeks, Irving will still be subject to a mandate requiring all in-person to show proof of at least one vaccine dose.

The team also dealt with a COVID outbreak in December that led to three game postponements and 10 players landing in health and safety protocols.

Monday’s game has Eastern Conference playoff and play-in implications. The Raptors (32-27) are seventh in the East, one game ahead of the Nets (32-29) in eighth. The two teams will also go head-to-head on Tuesday in Toronto.