Sports

Inter Miami

Suárez: Inter Miami reunion with Messi, Neymar would be welcome but complicated

Suárez addressed rumors that Neymar could be headed to MLS Thursday at the league's media day in Miami.

By Anne M. Peterson | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A reunion of Barcelona's famed trio of Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi and Neymar at Inter Miami would certainly be welcome — if it happens.

Suárez addressed rumors that Neymar could be headed to Major League Soccer on Thursday at the league's media day in Miami.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Everyone knows what Neymar can offer, and what we achieved together in that special period. Now we are in a different period and older, but the team will certainly feel grateful to have a player like him with us," he said. "As always, anything is possible in football, but turning these expectations into reality is difficult and complicated.”

Neymar, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Hilal, fueled the rumors with comments to CNN Sport earlier this week.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible,” Neymar said. “They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

He also posted a selfie on Instagram stories with his son, who was wearing an Inter Miami jersey. In October, Neymar bought a waterfront home in Miami's Bal Harbour for $26 million.

Neymar, Messi and Suárez played together at Barcelona for three memorable seasons from 2014-17. Known as MSN, the trio combined for 364 goals and had 173 assists.

Sports

NFL 3 hours ago

Tyreek Hill's agent says he's committed to the Dolphins and he played in 2024 with a broken wrist

Los Angeles Lakers 5 hours ago

Lakers-Hornets game postponed amid fires as JJ Redick reportedly loses home

Neymar is under contract with Al Hilal through this season.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiSoccerMLS
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us