Sunday Night Slump: Fins Hope to Break Recent NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football' Curse

The Miami Dolphins return to primetime this weekend as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. However, judging by history that might not be the best thing for the aqua and orange.

Miami was a popular team on the Peacock Network when it owned the television rights to broadcast AFC games from the 1970 season to the 1997 season – including nine seasons with WTVJ as the regular season home of the Fins.

Since NBC regained television rights in the 2006 season with its Sunday Night Football package, the Dolphins have appeared just three times - and come up empty each time with an 0-3 record entering this Sunday.

Miami played in the first game under the new contract when they faced the Steelers to open the 2006 season, a 21-17 loss for the Fins. The team wouldn’t return to the Peacock Network until the 2010 season, when it lost 31-23 to the rival New York Jets.

In 2017, Miami waited all day for Sunday night and hosted the then-Oakland Raiders before losing 27-24. It would be the last time the Dolphins would be on NBC in the regular season until this weekend.