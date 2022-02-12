Drake

Drake Bets Big on Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl LVI

Drake places big Super Bowl wagers on Rams, says bets "are in on the family”

By Marsha Green

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Canadian rapper Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New York. Drake is going on tour. He announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour on Monday, May 14, 2018. Drake will be joined by “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Drake is a close friend of Odell Beckham Jr., but his confidence in the Los Angeles Ram wide receiver has reached new heights.

The rapper shared three large tickets on his Instagram page with the caption “All bets are in on the family.”

The bets, which were all placed using Bitcoin, are $600,000 on the money-line wager, $500,000 on Beckham getting more than 62.5 receiving yards and $500,000 on OBJ reaching the end zone.

If Drake were to win all three bets, he would receive a total payout of $2.267 million.

"I've got to come through for him," Beckham said.

"... But ultimately, bro, I just want to be able to hold that trophy up, look your brothers in the eyes like, 'Man, we did it.' And just feel that joy. ... Honestly, I feel like if I play my game, I catch everything that comes my way, I make the plays, I stay locked in, one play at a time, all of those things are very possible."

Drake is not the only person that is set to win big in this game. Beckham's one-year deal with Rams also included incentives directly linked to his success in the postseason.

Beckham will be paid $500,000, in addition to the $2 million he's already received, if the Rams lose the Super Bowl and $1 million if they win.

