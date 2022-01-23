Josh Allen

Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis Connect For 75-Yard Touchdown Vs. Chiefs

It was the duo's second TD of the game

By Max Molski

The Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-point lead lasted all of 10 seconds.

Shortly after Mecole Hardman sped his way into the end zone for a Chiefs touchdown, Josh Allen unleashed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis for a quick counter.

A week after leading the Bills to seven touchdowns on seven drives against the New England Patriots, Allen is now 17-for-20 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. On top of that, he is Buffalo’s leading rusher with five carries for 45 yards.

The touchdown was the second of the day for Davis. He is now up to three touchdowns in this year’s playoffs.

With Allen and Patrick Mahomes cooking the way they are right now, it is shaping up to be an electric finish to this AFC divisional showdown.

