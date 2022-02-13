Could Super Bowl LVI be the final game of Aaron Donald's career?

According to former NFL safety Rodney Harrison, it might be. On the NBC Super Bowl pregame show, Harrison mentioned the possibility of the defensive tackle calling it a career if the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.

"If he wins a #SuperBowl, there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."



Rodney Harrison on Aaron Donald and his future in football. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tFzkHz8Axc — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 13, 2022

"He's big on legacy and he doesn't want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things, but never won a Super Bowl," Harrison said. "But he also told me this, if he wins a Super Bowl there's a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."

If Donald were to win and ride off into the sunset a champion, he would further cement himself as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020), the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year, eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection.

The 30-year-old is the Rams' all-time franchise leader in sacks and his 20.5 sacks in 2018 put him in a tie for eighth all-time in NFL history for sacks in a single season.

Adding a Super Bowl ring to Donald's already sensational NFL career would be the cherry on top.