Sports

Super Bowl 57
Live Blog

Super Bowl LVII Live Updates: Everything to Know Before Chiefs-Eagles

The Chiefs and Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz.

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY NETWORK

It all comes down to this.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and it’s a game with no shortage of intriguing storylines.

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to ever square off in the Super Bowl. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is going up against his former team. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will also make history as the first Black quarterbacks to ever start against one another on the Super Bowl stage.

With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET, here’s all the latest news and updates before Super Bowl LVII.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 57NFLSuper Bowl
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us