Sweet Victory: Miami Hurricanes Get Sweet 16 Win Over Houston, Advance to Elite Eight

The Miami Hurricanes have a message to send to the college basketball world: they came ready to play in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The No. 5 seed 'Canes used 11 three-pointers, including seven from guard Nijel Pack, on their way to a 89-75 win over top seeded Houston in the Sweet 16 round of the Midwest Region played in Kansas City, MO.

Miami (28-7) took a 42-36 lead into the halftime break, paced by six three-pointers made and the 'Canes forcing six turnovers by a Cougars team that came into the tournament as the top ranked team in the country. The duo of guards Isaiah Wong and Pack combined for 26 of Miami's first half points.

The Hurricanes opened the second half with five straight points to extend their lead to double digits. Houston (33-4) would counter with its own run and cut the lead down to two points before Pack hit three straight three-pointers to put Miami back up by nine.

After the Cougars cut the deficit down to three points, the Hurricanes went on an 18-7 run and continued to have control of the game. Miami would lead by as many as 17 points on the way to just its second Sweet 16 round win in program history.

Pack, who made his return to Kansas City after previously playing in the arena while at Kansas State before transferring to Miami, finished the game with 26 points to lead all scorers. The 'Canes shot nearly 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

Isaiah Wong’s mid-range game helped get the 'Canes out to a fast start, and he finished with 20 points. Jordan Miller hurt the Cougars with his penetration and had 13 points, and Norchad Omier was his usual rugged self under the basket while recording his 16th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Houston's loss, along with a loss earlier in the day, means there are no number one seeds left in this year's tournament. It's the first time in the history of the tournament that there will be no No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight round.

The win sends Miami to the Elite Eight round - where the 'Canes will look to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history. They will be joined by the 'Canes women's team, who advanced to the Elite Eight round for the first time in program history with a win Friday over Villanova.

Miami and UConn are the only schools with teams remaining in both tournaments.