Swept Away: Miami Heat Eliminated in First Round of NBA Playoffs by Milwaukee

The Miami Heat's hopes of a return trip to the NBA Finals ended earlier than some expected - and in sweeping fashion.

In front of a rather lively crowd inside the AmericanAirlines Arena, the Milwaukee Bucks finished off the opening round series with a 120-103 victory in Game 4, completing a 4-0 series sweep to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 20 points while Kendrick Nunn came off the bench to score 18 for the Heat, who beat the Bucks in five games last season during the road to the Finals while in the NBA's pandemic bubble.

Brook Lopez led all scorers with 25 points for Milwaukee while Bryn Forbes added 20 off the bench for the Bucks, who will advance to face the winner of the series between Brooklyn and Boston.

Miami's Jimmy Butler had a triple double in the game, scoring 12 points while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also finished the game with a triple double, scoring 20 points and adding 12 rebounds and 15 assists in helping the Bucks overcome a seven point halftime lead for Miami.

The Heat have now been eliminated in the first round 11 times in franchise history.