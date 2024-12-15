Sports

Teddy Bridgewater, in 1st season as coach at alma mater Miami Northwestern, wins state title

His team finished the season 12-2, outscoring its five playoff opponents by a combined score of 262-12

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went back to his high school alma mater this season and won a state championship.

Bridgewater, in his first season as coach at Miami Northwestern High, led the Bulls to the Florida Class 3A state title. The Bulls beat Jacksonville Raines High 41-0 on Saturday in the championship game.

“It's great to be back on top,” Bridgewater said after leading the Bulls to their eighth state championship.

His team finished the season 12-2, outscoring its five playoff opponents by a combined score of 262-12.

Bridgewater went to college at Louisville before playing in the NFL with six franchises over nine seasons. He finished his career with 15,120 yards and 75 touchdown passes.

Born and raised in Miami, Bridgewater started at quarterback for Miami Northwestern from 2008-2010, recording more than 5,000 yards passing and leading the Bulls to the state final as a sophomore.

He developed into one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation before going on to have a successful college career at Louisville. Minnesota selected Bridgewater with the No. 32 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he spent three years there before a gruesome knee injury nearly ended his career.

