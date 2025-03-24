Sports

New York Yankees

Teen son of ex-Yankee Brett Gardner apparently died by asphyxiation after eating, Costa Rica officials say

Miller Gardner, 14, was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he died in his sleep, his family said.

By Tim Stelloh and Tangni Noriega | NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The teenage son of former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner appears to have died by asphyxiation after possibly having gotten sick from eating something during a family vacation in Costa Rica, authorities in the Central American country said Monday.

Miller Gardner, 14, apparently died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency told NBC News.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miller’s body was found Friday in a hotel room in Manuel Antonio, a popular resort area on the country’s Pacific Coast, said the official, Juan Pablo Alvarado Garcia.

The cause of death is preliminary, and officials are awaiting an autopsy and a toxicology analysis, he said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In a statement Sunday, Miller’s parents said their son died after he fell ill with several other family members. He died peacefully in his sleep, they said in the statement.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” the statement says. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

Sports

CONCACAF 55 mins ago

2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Miami Sports Beat 1 hour ago

Marlins' Cy Young ace returns, Titans scout Cam Ward at pro day

Gardner, an outfielder, spent his 14-season career with the Yankees. He helped the team win the World Series in 2009, one year after his MLB debut.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

New York Yankees
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us