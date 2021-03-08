Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Tennessee Titans Trade 2020 First-Round Pick to Miami Dolphins: AP Source

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Isaiah Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie

By Teresa M. Walker

Getty Images

A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap.

NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.

Sports

Major League Baseball 46 mins ago

All-Stars, Iowa Cornfield, Arenado Return Spice MLB Schedule

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Exciting 2nd Half Awaits NBA, But Virus May Still Have a Say

This deal caps a tenure in Tennessee that was filled with turmoil on and off the field for Wilson.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Titans suspended Wilson for a game, then placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9 to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called “personal issues.”

The Titans needed Wilson with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan tearing his right ACL and his replacement also wound up on injured reserve. Robinson said Feb. 16 that he hadn't spoken to Wilson since the tackle was placed on IR.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsTennessee Titans
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us