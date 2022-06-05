Tennis Players With the Most Grand Slam Titles After Nadal's French Open Win

Rafael Nadal has reclaimed his French Open throne.

Nadal took down Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open final on Sunday morning. The Spaniard, who just turned 36 on Friday, beat the 23-year-old Norwegian in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-0).

King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GctcC17Ah8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022

The 14th time feels just as good as the 1st!



Rafael Nadal lifts La Coupe des Mousquetaires once again! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BxVCUDnOk5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 5, 2022

The red clay court of the French Open has been dominated by Nadal for the past near-two decades. Since picking up his first Grand Slam victory in the tournament in 2005, Nadal has failed to walk away as the French Open champion just four times.

One of those title-less appearances came last year, when his bid for a five-peat was put to bed by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. But Nadal got revenge on Djokovic this time around, besting him in the quarterfinals en route to a record-extending 14th French Open triumph.

So where does Nadal now sit on the Grand Slam leaderboard?

Which men’s tennis player owns the most Grand Slam titles?

The calendar year began with Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer tied for the most men’s singles grand slam titles in the Open Era (since 1968) and of all time at 20 apiece. Now, Nadal has a two-title lead over his archrivals.

After winning the first two Grand Slam tournaments of 2022 – the Australian Open and French Open – Nadal owns a record 22 major trophies. As previously mentioned, Nadal has done most of his damage at the French Open, while also picking four wins at the U.S. Open, two at the Australian Open and two at Wimbledon.

Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam – a feat achieved just once by a male tennis player in the Open Era – but it’s unclear if he’ll participate at the 2022 Wimbledon, which gets underway on June 27.

Djokovic and Federer have fared better at Wimbledon than Nadal. Federer, who was absent from this year’s Wimbledon entry list, has a record eight victories, while Djokovic has six and is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Here’s a full look at the men’s players with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era:

1. Rafael Nadal: 22

T-2. Novak Djokovic: 20

T-2. Roger Federer: 20

4. Pete Sampras: 14

5. Bjorn Borg: 11

T-6. Andre Agassi: 8

T-6. Jimmy Connors: 8

T-6. Ivan Lendl: 8

T-9. John McEnroe: 7

T-9. Mats Wilander: 7

Which women’s tennis player owns the most Grand Slam titles?

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff in the 2022 women’s French Open final to earn her second major trophy. But the dominant 21-year-old from Poland has a long climb ahead of her to the top of the women’s Grand Slam leaderboard.

Serena Williams holds the most Grand Slam titles of any tennis player – male or female – in the Open Era with 23. On the all-time list, she trails Margaret Court, who won 13 of her 24 titles prior to the Open Era, by one for the top spot.

Williams surpassed Steffi Graf for sole possession of first in the Open Era with her 2017 Australian Open victory. That was the last Grand Slam victory for the 40-year-old American, although she has made it to four finals since.

Williams hasn’t appeared at a Grand Slam since the 2021 Wimbledon, where she retired from her first-round matchup with a leg injury. Like Federer, she wasn’t on the entry list for this year’s event in London.

And the same goes for her sister Venus, who hasn’t competed professionally since last August. Venus Williams, who turns 42 later this month, is the closest active women’s player to Serena’s 23 major trophies with seven.

Here’s a full look at the women’s players with the most singles Grand Slam titles in the Open Era:

1. Serena Williams: 23

2. Steffi Graf: 22

T-3. Chris Evert: 18

T-3: Martina Navratilova: 18

5. Margaret Court: 11

6. Monica Seles: 9

7. Billie Jean King: 8

T-8. Evonne Goolagong Cawley: 7

T-8. Justine Henin: 7

T-8. Venus Williams: 7