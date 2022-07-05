Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Charged for Assault

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari following an incident from December 21, according to The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios is due to make an appearance at court in Canberra on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“(Police) can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court … in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” ACT Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kyrgios can face up to two years in jail – the maximum sentence for common assault – if he’s found guilty.

Kyrgios' lawyer Jason Moffett claims his client is aware of the allegation and is taking the matter "very seriously."

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Mr. Moffett told The Canberra Times.

Kyrgios, the 40th-ranked tennis player in the world, is set to play the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday against Chile's Cristian Garin.

“Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios is known for his outbursts on court and has been fined $14,000 at this year’s Wimbledon so far.

In his opening match against Britain's Paul Jubb, he was penalized for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was disrespecting him and again after his third round win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.