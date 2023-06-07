2023 French Open women's final how to watch, schedule, odds

A 2023 French Open champion will be crowned over the weekend.

Two players are just one match away from securing the winner's trophy and a hefty paycheck.

Whether in the stands of Philippe-Chatrier or from the comfort of your home, you'll want to catch the intense action as it unfolds this weekend.

So here's everything you need to know about the French Open women's final, including how to watch and some of the odds:

Who is in the 2023 French Open women's final?

The semifinals will feature No. 1 Iga Swiatek and unseeded Karolína Muchová.

When is the 2023 French Open women's final?

The final will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 French Open women's final?

Both of the women's final will take place on the stadium court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

How to watch the 2023 French Open women's final:

The women's semifinal will be streamed on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Tennis Channel will cover the action ahead of NBC's broadcast.

Who is expected to win the 2023 French Open?

French Open defending champion Iga Świątek is expected to win the French Open at -600, according to our partner PointsBet.

The 22-year-old Pole is clearly very comfortable on the clay this year and has yet to drop a set en route to the semifinals.

Muchová's odds are at +400.

