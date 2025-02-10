Sports

The newest DunKing is… Bill Belichick? Watch the full Super Bowl ad

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also made an appearance

By Marc Fortier

We had already seen a preview of the new Dunkin' commercial during last week's Grammys. But early in Sunday's Super Bowl, we got an extended version of the ad.

It still included "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, a Boston native, but the surprise was that legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick -- and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson -- are now a part of the DunKings team.

Did Belichick's acting skills leave something to be desired? Sure, but it sure was still great to see him involved in the Super Bowl again. Even if it was only in a DunKings track suit.

Watch the full DunKings ad below:

