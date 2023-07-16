The unveiling: Soccer superstar Lionel Messi expected to be introduced by Inter Miami on Sunday

It's the moment soccer fans - and likely many sports fans in South Florida - have been waiting for: the day where one of the best to ever play the sport gets introduced as the next member of Inter Miami.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who announced in early June he was going to join the team, is expected to be introduced Sunday during an event the team is calling 'The Unveiling' inside DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami is also expected to introduce Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who both previously played with Messi for FC Barcelona and reportedly have agreed to deals with the MLS franchise.

Cameras captured Messi walking off a private plane with his wife and kids after he touched down at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Tuesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dozens of fans waving jerseys and posters gathered across from the airport trying to catch of glimpse of Messi. The legendary soccer star is expected to make his debut on July 21 when Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup summer tournament.

Some tickets for the match against Cruz Azul are on the secondary markets for more than $10,000 apiece. He is expected to make between $50 million and $60 million annually with Inter Miami, the club confirmed.

The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner reportedly rejected a $400M-a-year deal from Saudi club Al-Hilal to join the MLS. He also recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his native Argentina.

"I really wanted to [go back to Barcelona], I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of other," Messi told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo on June 7.

The former Barcelona and PSG star will become the biggest signing in the history of the MLS history, surpassing the deal that brought David Beckham to Los Angeles Galaxy.

"I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path. If the Barcelona thing didn't come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more about my family," he added.