These are the next professional sports teams in line for new stadiums

There’s something special about walking into a stadium for the first time.

Fans of some teams will have the opportunity to experience that again soon – because several new arenas are under construction across all major sports.

Stadiums will continue to evolve with the latest and greatest advancements, just look at SoFi Stadium or Chase Center. But what teams are set to open new homes in the future? And where are these arenas being built?

Here are the eight professional sports teams (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) who are likely the next in line to open a new stadium:

Los Angeles Clippers, 2024

Owner Steve Ballmer has wanted to move the Clippers out of Crypto.com Arena, which they share with the Lakers, since he bought the team in 2014. Finally, 10 years later, his vision is set to become a reality. Ballmer and the Clippers will open the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., for the 2024-25 NBA season. The 18,000-seat arena will include a practice facility, sports medicine clinic, team offices, retail space and an outdoor plaza with basketball courts open to the public.

The Intuit Dome will feature a new fan section called "The Wall" with strict rules about attire and rooting interest. In 2026, it will host the NBA All-Star Game for the first time.

Work continues on the LA Clippers' $1.2 billion Intuit Dome:



• 18,000 seats

• 38,000 sq. ft. halo scoreboard

• 80,000 sq. ft. outdoor plaza

• 2x the toilets of any NBA arena



It's set to open Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/JMcEELZzUR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 5, 2023

The LA Clippers have released rules for "The Wall" — the Intuit Dome's new section of 51 uninterrupted rows of fans.



• Cannot cheer for opposing team

• Cannot wear opponent gear

• Tickets can only be resold in Clippers marketplace



A season on "The Wall" ranges from $5K-$25K. pic.twitter.com/7hQEfDizdo — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 16, 2024

Buffalo Bills, 2026

For the first time since 1973, the Bills are getting a new stadium. Currently referred to as the New Highmark Stadium, the Orchard Park arena will be a massive upgrade from what will then be a 53-year-old Highmark Stadium. The capacity will be 62,000 – fewer than the old stadium – but fans will be better protected from inclement weather with the canopy design covering the majority of seats. The trademark Buffalo weather will still play a role with the field exposed.

Here’s a look at the Buffalo Bills’ new $1.7 billion stadium coming in 2026.



• No roof

• 1.35 million sq. ft.

• Capacity: 62,000 — about 10,000 less than the current stadium pic.twitter.com/dqZR9eySHl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 13, 2024

Calgary Flames, 2026 or 2027

The Flames announced in October 2023 that construction on their new arena would begin in 2024. Since 1983, the Scotiabank Saddledome has served as Calgary’s home stadium – making it the NHL’s second-oldest arena. The new stadium, which reportedly will open in either 2026 or 2027, will seat 18,000 to 18,400 fans.

The Calgary Flames have struck a deal to build a new arena — replacing the Saddledome.



The team, city, and province of Alberta reached an agreement that will develop a $880 million arena district. pic.twitter.com/mQMzLjBcLd — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 26, 2023

Tennessee Titans, 2027

Plans are in motion for the Titans to open a new stadium in Nashville for the 2027 NFL season. The team released a rendering of the facility and surrounding arena in early 2024, which showed an enclosed design that will allow Nashville to host events like the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and NCAA Final Four. The New Nissan Stadium will remain located near downtown Nashville.

New visuals of the New Nissan Stadium 👀 pic.twitter.com/ct5ITkGVSD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 11, 2024

Oakland Athletics, 2027 or 2028

Though not official yet, the A’s are expected to move to Las Vegas in the coming years. MLB owners approved the deal in November 2023, which sets up the A’s to head to Sin City soon. How soon, though, remains unclear. They released renderings for a proposed 30,000-seat ballpark last May, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The new stadium, if approved, would be located near the other sports stadiums in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas #Athletics renderings have finally dropped. Can see why Manfred thought the stadium was at the MGM. pic.twitter.com/rzI2WSyJPN — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) May 26, 2023

Chicago Bears, TBD

There’s been a lot of talk and not a lot of progress about the Bears’ new stadium. As of January 2024, CEO Kevin Warren said that finalizing the location for the team’s next home is one of the most pressing steps for the Bears to take in the short term as they continue to work on their long term plans. It could be located in Arlington Heights or another suburb or somewhere else. No one truly knows because nothing is confirmed yet, so the Bears will keep playing at Soldier Field for now.

Washington Commanders, TBD

New Commanders owner Josh Harris upgraded FedEx Field when he bought the team last summer, but there’s still speculation that the franchise could exit the downtrodden stadium. Options in Washington DC, Virginia and Maryland are all on the table with little confirmed information at this time.

Arizona Coyotes, TBD

Latest reports say the Coyotes could find a new home in northeast Phoenix, but nothing has been confirmed. The franchise has played in Arizona State’s Mullett Arena since 2022, with, by far, the smallest capacity in the NHL. The New Tempe Arena proposal was rejected last May, which has left the club scrambling to lock in its long-term home.

Others to watch

There are several other new stadiums that could be coming down the line. Here’s a brief look at each situation:

Washington Wizards/Capitals: The Wizards and Capitals could be moving out of DC in the coming years after their owner Ted Leonsis proposed a Virginia development plan in December 2023. There’s no timeline for the move, but it would likely be after 2027 when they can get out of their lease with Capital One Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder: In December 2023, a vote passed to build a new arena in Oklahoma City for the Thunder. Voters approved a new $900 million arena, but there’s still no site for the building. City manager Craig Freeman said the goal is to open the facility by 2029.

Philadelphia 76ers: “76 Place at Market East” is the Sixers’ proposed new arena, which plans to open in 2031. There’s still plenty of time for the proposal to fall apart, so this is one to keep an eye on over the next few years.

Kansas City Royals: The Royals committed to building a $2 billion stadium in Kansas City earlier this year, but there are still details to be sorted out. The location and payment process are still uncertain.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays announced plans for a $1.3 billion new stadium in September. The facility would replace Tropicana Field, which has long been criticized by baseball fans. The ballpark could open in St. Petersburg as early as 2028.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators’ new arena would replace the Canadian Tire Center, which has been their home since 1996. Plans are still vague and the timeline is unclear at this time.