Ticket prices soar as Aaron Judge nears history at Yankee Stadium

All eyes are on Yankee Stadium.

While Aaron Judge didn't go deep in Thursday's series opener, the star slugger will continue to chase history on Friday night as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of a four-game set.

Considering Judge is on the brink of history with the Yankees' biggest rival in town, it’s no surprise that ticket prices for the Boston series have skyrocketed.

Here’s a look at how much it costs to get into Yankee Stadium for the remaining three games of the series:

What types of tickets can I buy to see the Yankees-Red Sox matchup?

Yankee Stadium generally has three categories of seating – general, Pinstripe Pass and premium.

The Pinstripe Pass is a general admission standing-room-only ticket that gives fans the opportunity to participate in the entire gameday experience. Fans are able to watch the game from the non-assigned standing room sections throughout the stadium, and they also get a free drink.

Premium includes the Legends Suite and Champions Suite seat locations.

How much are tickets for Friday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game?

Here are the prices for tickets to Friday’s game, according to Ticketmaster:

The cheapest price for general seating is $77.07 per ticket, while the most expensive option is $366.23 per ticket.

Pinstripe Passes are $71.52 each.

Premium seating has only three options left, the least expensive being $837.18 per ticket. The other options are $948 each and $1,058.82 each.

How much are tickets for Saturday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game?

Here are the prices for tickets to Saturday’s game, according to Ticketmaster:

There are only two ticket options left for general seating, with the minimum price being $327.42 each. The other option is $482.59 each.

Pinstripe Passes are $88.15 each.

Premium seating has only one option left – $1,058.82 per ticket.

How much are tickets for Sunday’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game?

Here are the prices for tickets to Sunday’s game, according to Ticketmaster:

There are several ticket options left for general seating, with the minimum price being $65.78 each. The most expensive option comes out to $432.70 each.

Pinstripe Passes are $43.90 each.

Premium seating has only four options left, with the cheapest price coming in at $587.87 per ticket and the most expensive being $1,003.43 per ticket.

Why are Yankees tickets so expensive?

Two words – Aaron Judge.

There is not much more to explain. The 30-year-old Yankees outfielder is currently sitting at 60 home runs for the season. With one more homer, Judge would tie Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees single-season records. A 62nd home run would give Judge sole possession of both.

What is the Yankees-Red Sox schedule this weekend?

The four-game series hosted by the Bronx Bombers began on Thursday with a 5-4 victory for the Yankees.

The remaining three games are slated for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET, Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET and Sunday at 7:08 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Yankees-Red Sox game on Friday?

You can only watch Friday’s game on Apple TV+. No Apple TV+ subscription is required to watch, though you do need an Apple ID account.