Tiger Woods Makes Return, Shoots 1-Under in First Round of 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods will make PGA Tour return at 2022 Masters Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods is back.

Woods made his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour at the 2022 Masters Tournament on Thursday, showing signs of the Tiger of old, highlighted by a late-round fist pump. Woods finished 1-under 71 on the day, finishing three strokes behind the leader at the time, Cameron Smith at 4-under.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As the round built, I was able to get into the red, got out of there, got to even par but made two stupid mistakes at eight, back-to-back," Woods told ESPN after the round. "Loss of concentration a little bit there. But I fought back, and for the day to end up in the red, I'm right where I need to be."

Woods, who teed off shortly after 11 a.m. ET, was welcomed by a rousing ovation from a large gallery as he prepared for his first shot on the par-4 first hole at Augusta National.

Fore please, 5x Masters Champion Tiger Woods now driving.



Watch exclusively on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/CF4vpOWupy pic.twitter.com/LqO9b6X97x — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2022

Woods wasn't pleased with his drive or approach shot, but managed to save par by sinking an uphill putt.

Woods nearly birdied the par-5 fifth hole that has given him trouble throughout his career at the Masters, but his 15-foot putt lipped out as he remained even through five holes. His first birdie of the day came on the par-3 sixth as he placed his tee shot roughly two feet from the hole, making the putt to move to 1-under and pull within one shot of the lead.

That changed when Woods bogeyed the par-5 eighth after being short of the green on his chip shot and long on his ensuing putt.

Woods saved par on the ninth after hitting into the pine straw, sitting tied for 17th at even par through nine holes. He was three stokes behind leader and playing partner Joaquin Niemann, who eagled the ninth to move to 3-under.

Eagle on No. 9! Joaquin Niemann uses spin and the slopes to perfection. #themasters pic.twitter.com/A7accpM7zI — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

After a birdie on 13, Woods' tee shot on 14 reached the trees. He recovered by placing his approach from the pine straw just over the green but missed his par putt for bogey.

The famous Tiger fist pump came on the 16th after he hit a near 30-foot putt to move to 1-under.

A @TigerWoods fist pump on 16 🐅



The birdie moves Tiger back into red numbers. pic.twitter.com/qb6AvOXvVg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2022

Woods parred the last two holes, draining an eight-footer on the 18th to finish the first round in the red at 1-under 71.

"I felt good," Woods told ESPN. "The whole idea was to keep pushing but keep recovering, that's the hard part is each and every night to recover. I've been doing that. My team has been incredible getting me ready. I figured once that adrenaline kicks in and we get fired up and I get into my own little world, I should be able to handle business."

The 15-time major champion tweeted on Sunday that he would be a "game-time decision" for the competition. Woods has been practicing at Augusta over the past week.

Woods, 46, hasn't participated in an official Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. His most recent Tour appearance was actually at the Masters in November 2020, when he finished in a tie for 38th place.

Woods did partake in the unofficial 36-hole PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son Charlie in December. Tiger used a golf cart to get around the course for parts of that event but will have to walk the course at Augusta National. Team Woods finished second in the competition to John Daly and his 18-year-old son John II.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know ahead of the 2022 Masters

This is Woods' 24th Masters appearance, and he's seeking his sixth career green jacket. Woods' most recent Masters victory came in 2019, which was his first major championship in 11 years.

Woods was asked by ESPN what the hours leading up to his afternoon tee time for the second round will look like.

"Lots of ice," Woods said with a laugh.