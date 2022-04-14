Tigers Woods, Phil Mickelson File Entries for 2022 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have taken a procedural step toward playing at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The two were among the 48 fully exempt players who registered for the tournament, which is set to take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Wednesday was the deadline for entry and all players had to submit an application in order to participate.

Just because Woods and Mickelson filed entries doesn’t mean they are locked into playing, though.

Woods finished tied for 47th place at last week’s Masters, which served as his return to the PGA Tour after he suffered serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. After his final round, Woods said he plans to play at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in July. There are two majors between the Masters and The Open Championship – one being the U.S. Open in June and the other being the PGA Championship in mid-May.

Aside from The Open Championship, Woods currently has just one other tournament penciled into his schedule. On Thursday, he committed to the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. That event will take place from July 4-5, beginning 10 days before the first round of The Open Championship.

As for Mickelson, the 51-year-old has not played since February in the aftermath of comments made about Saudi Arabians and the Super Golf League.