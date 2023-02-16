Tiki Barber questions if Aaron Rodgers is cut out for New York originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Retired NFL star Tiki Barber is questioning whether Aaron Rodgers is cut out for the New York scrutiny.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," the Packers quarterback went off on NFL Network's Ian Rapoport for making a remark about his four-day "darkness retreat."

Barber, who played for the New York Giants, and Brandon Tierney discussed the possibility of Rodgers joining the Jets on the Tiki and Tierney show on Wednesday.

"If he is that sensitive... he is going to struggle in New York and I don't know if it's the right fit for him," Barber said. "I don't know if I want him in NY if this is going to be his reaction to things that don't matter."

If Aaron Rodgers is already "taking shots" at the media, @TikiBarber says he isn't cut out for New York: pic.twitter.com/v7ca9LBuOl — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 15, 2023

Rodgers, 39, took on his weekly appearance on air to say that Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter are good at their job, but "when it comes to me they don't know s***."

"There’s an inner circle, and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport, to Adam Schefter, or to any of those people. So if you’re one of those people who’s talking to those people, it’s a great reminder to you: You’re not in the inner circle," Rodgers added.

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and won Super Bowl XLV with them. Now the QB is unsure if he is going to continue his professional career.

"We are going to talk about it [Rodgers' retreat] ... it's our job to," Barber said. "For him to get offended by that he's not going to handle the intensity of the NY mediascape if he's here."

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March and is now taking the time to debate his future.

If he is traded to the Jets, he would join second-year QB Zach Wilson, who continues to prove to be the weakest link on a team that was on the brink of making the playoffs last season.

"It's going to turn into a quick pain in the a** ... if he's taking shots at Ian Rapoport," Barber said.