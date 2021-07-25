6 to Watch

6 to Watch: Dressel, Ledecky to Swim for Gold, Caroline Marks in Surfing, Gymnastics and More

Here are our 6 things to watch on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics

The action continues at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Day 3 will see the Team USA men's gymnastics team face off in the finals, four more swimming medals awarded and the men’s individual triathlon kicks off.

And don't miss the Olympic debut of women's skateboarding.

1. Boca Raton's Caroline Marks in third round of Olympic surfing competition

Boca Raton's Caroline Marks is one of 16 surfers who will compete in head-to-head heats in the quarterfinals at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

All four Americans advanced to the third round of the surfing competition. It's the first time surfing is an Olympic competition.

Marks placed first in an earlier heat to advance to the third.

Surfing's competition schedule is subject to change depending on wave conditions, but will take place for four days between July 25 and August 1.

Stream Sunday's third round of Olympic surfing here at 6 p.m. ET.

Kolohe Andino (left), Carissa Moore (center) and Caroline Marks (right) ride waves during training at the Tokyo Olympics at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.

2. Can Team USA remain unbeaten in softball vs. Japan?

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. softball team will look to remain undefeated against the host country on Sunday, July 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted sevenruns so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

Stream Sunday’s game live at 9 p.m. ET here or at 3 a.m. ET Monday on NBC Sports Network.

United States' Ali Aguilar (2) reaches first base for a single past Mexico's Victoria Vidales during the sixth inning a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.

3. Katie Ledecky, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay highlight swimming finals

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying.

The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Florida's two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Torri Huske will be in contention for a medal in the women’s 100m butterfly after finishing with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Michael Andrew will also be in the mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke after posting an impressive third-place time in qualifying.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m backstroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage on NBC 6 at 7 p.m., or stream live here.

Michael Andrew of Team United States competes in heat five of the Men's 100m Breaststroke on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

4. Women’s skateboarding makes Olympic debut

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 11:25 p.m. ET.

Watch qualification here and the finals here. You can also catch it in NBC’s Primetime Plus coverage on NBC 6 at 12:05 a.m. ET. 

Alexis Sablone of Team United States practices on the skateboard street course ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Skateboarding is one of new sports at 2021 Olympics Summer Games.

5. Men’s triathlon

The men’s individual triathlon takes place at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Vincent Luis, the two-time defending world champion, is favored to win gold in his third Olympics after finishing off the podium in 2012 and 2016. Both Americans, Morgan Pearson and Kevin McDowell, are first-time Olympians. Pearson could make a push for a medal, which would make him the first American medalist in the event.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here

Morgan Pearson (bronze medal) of USA competes during the Elite Men event of the ITU World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama on May 15, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

6. Gymnastics men’s team final kicks off three events for Team USA

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final Monday, July 26, at 6 a.m. ET.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

Stream the event at here and track the Team USA athletes at here. Or catch the competition during NBC’s primetime coverage on NBC 6 at 7 p.m.

Samuel Mikulak of Team USA competes on parallel bars during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

