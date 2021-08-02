6 to Watch: Biles Back for Shot at Gold, USA Men's Basketball Must-Win, Track and More

Monday marks day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics - and you won't want to miss out on the action as Team USA competes for more medals.

One of the best to ever compete in the Olympics, Simone Biles, will be back in for her only shot at gold in this Olympics after withdrawing from three competitions last week, it's do-or-die for the U.S. men's basketball team and track and field takes center stage with several Americans vying for medals.

Here are the 6 things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition in balance beam

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The GOAT of gymnastics is back.

Seven days after exiting the women’s team final, Simone Biles will return to the Olympic gymnastics stage. She will be competing with teammate Suni Lee in the final women’s event, the balance beam, which begins at 4:53 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Biles left the team final last week and has since withdrawn from finals in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Team USA has stepped up without Biles -- Lee won gold in the individual all-around, MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in vault and Jade Carey brought home another gold in the floor exercise.

Watch Biles and Lee perform Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, or stream live by clicking here

2. Women’s 200m final headlines track and field events

The Tokyo Olympics recently crowned Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera the world’s fastest woman, a title she also claimed at the 2016 Rio Games. On Tuesday morning many of the world’s fastest women will once again compete for a chance at Olympic glory.

The other day 11 track and field finals include: Women’s long jump, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s hammer throw, and the women’s 800m.

We will also see American track star Noah Lyles make his Tokyo Olympic debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m.

Catch the competition on NBC Primetime Monday at 8 p.m. ET or view on Peacock Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET. Stream available by clicking here

3. Team USA tips off against Spain in men’s basketball quarterfinals

Team USA (2-1) will play Spain (2-1) in the quarter finals after back-to-back blowout wins over Iran and Czech Republic.

It’s a battle of basketball heavyweights in a quarterfinal at 12:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Team USA comes in as the three-time defending gold medalists. Things haven’t come easy for Kevin Durant and Co. though, as the team lost a pair of exhibitions coming into Tokyo and lost its first Olympic game to France. With improved performances from the likes of Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, the U.S. bounced back with wins against Iran and the Czech Republic.

The Americans will face their toughest test yet in their elimination game against Spain in the quarterfinals. Spain has medaled at each of the last three Olympics and lost a pair of gold medal games to the U.S. in 2008 and 2012.

Catch all the action on USA Network Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here

4. Women’s water polo takes on Canada in quarterfinal

Maggie Steffens became the all-time scoring leader in Olympic women’s water polo history as the U.S. beat the ROC on Thursday.

The United States women’s water polo team finished the preliminary group stage with a 3-1 record as the club seeks its third straight Olympic gold medal.

Mackenzie Fischer propelled Team USA with three goals in a 18-5 win over the ROC the last time the Americans were in the pool, while team captain and three-time Olympian Maggie Steffens moved to the top of the all-time Olympic water polo scoring list.

The U.S. will face Canada in the quarterfinals.

Watch on the USA Network Tuesday at 1 a.m. ET or stream live by clicking here

5. Wrestling enters semifinals, medal rounds

Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock says she hated wrestling when she first began the sport, but was encouraged by her sister to stick with it.

Some of the top wrestlers from across the country will take to the mats Tuesday as Olympic wrestling enters the finals for some of the weight classifications.

Women's freestyle light-heavyweight will enter the medal round along with medals up for grabs for both men's Greco-Roman welterweight and heavyweight.

Wrestling competitions began Sunday. There's a South Florida connection as Miami native Alejandro Sancho takes on Artem Surkov in the 1/8 final Monday night.

Watch on the Olympic Channel Tuesday at 5:15 a.m. ET or stream live by clicking here.

6. Sports Climbing will make its Olympic Debut

Team USA Climber Brooke Raboutou discusses why she loves climbing and how it her family got her started in the sport.

Sports climbing will make its Olympic debut 4:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sports climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines.

The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Team USA’s hopes of for gold in sport climbing's Olympic debut rest on the shoulders of Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie. Coleman won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering OPen National Championships (2016-2018). Condie is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible.

Early into her climbing career it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist.

Watch on USA Network Tuesday at 10:30 a.m ET, or stream live starting at 4 a.m. ET below by clicking here