6 to Watch: Dressel, Ledecky Look to Continue Swimming Dominance, Big Day in Track and More

Friday marks day eight of the Tokyo Olympics - and with it comes some interesting storylines for athletes on Team USA.

Two of the best to ever swim for Team USA, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, will be back in the pool with a chance to continue the dominance for the Americans in Tokyo - while Team USA men's basketball looks to move one step closer toward advancing into the knockout round.

Here are our 6 things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics:

1. Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky look to continue Team USA domination in the pool

Swimming events are drawing to a close soon, with Day 8 being the penultimate day for swimming competition in Tokyo. There will be four more medals up for grabs: men’s 100m butterfly, women’s 200m backstroke, women’s 800m freestyle and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Jacksonville native and former UF swimmer Caeleb Dressel will have a busy night. The four-timegold medalist will be competing in three different races on Friday night: men’s 100m butterfly final, men’s 50m freestyle semis, and the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The mixed medley relay is the first ever mixed-gender swimming race in Olympic history. Dressel swam the butterfly leg in the finals of the 2019 Worlds and will also participate in the Olympic final as well. Regan Smith, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields and Abbey Weitzeil swam for Team USA during the prelims.

Katie Ledecky looks to add to her impressive collection of Olympic medals in the women’s 800m freestyle final. Ledecky is the defending Olympic champion in the race, winning gold in Rio and setting a new world record.

2. U.S. men’s basketball aims for second consecutive win, takes on Czech Republic

Kevin Durant is currently 6 points behind Carmelo Anthony for the record in Olympics career points. He will likely reach the top spot in his next game on Saturday.

The U.S. men’s basketball team came to Tokyo struggling to find a rhythm in exhibition play. Those struggles continued as they lost their opening matchup to France 83-76, snapping a 25-game Olympic win streak.

Team USA seemed to get back on track Wednesday night against Iran, winning by a score of 120-66 and earning their first win of the Tokyo Olympics. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo had just six points in the game after scoring 12 in the team's opener.

Next up for Team USA in preliminary Group A play is the Czech Republic at 8 a.m ET on Saturday. Kevin Durant has a chance to surpass Carmelo Anthony as the all-time scorer in United States men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant currently sits five points shy of the record (336 points) held by Anthony.

3. Women’s 100m highlights big day on the track

The race that will crown the world’s fastest woman takes place on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympic Games. While it is certainly the most high-profile race of the evening, there are plenty of noteworthy events happening in track and field.

The first track and field session of Day 8 in Tokyo begins at 8 p.m. ET with heats in six events: women’s 400m hurdles, women’s discus throw, men’s pole vault, men’s 800m, women’s 100m hurdles, and the men’s 100m. American pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks is no longer competing after testing positive for COVID-19. Team USA’s medal hopes in the men’s 100m rest on the shoulder of Trayvon Bromwell, who won the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET Saturday and will include the marquee race of the day: the women’s 100m. American Sha’carri Richardson was supposed to go to Tokyo a medal favorite in the event, but will no longer compete after being suspended one month for failing a drug test at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials.

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini all qualified to race in the women’s 100m. They will carry the burden of trying to win the United States' first legal gold since Gail Devers triumphed in 1996. Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 title for doping offences.

4. Men's golf enters 'moving day' with Round 3 action

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here is everything you need to know about the golf events in Tokyo at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Xander Schauffele of Team USA shot a sparkling eight-under 63 in the second round of the men's Olympic golf tournament Friday before the second round was abandoned for the day due to a late threat of lightning.

It was the third such disruption for the tournament and the second for the day, with play suspended for more than two hours just before midday.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa and former U.S. Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed have work to do over the weekend to threaten for medals. The pair were in a group tied at three-under, eight strokes adrift of Schauffele.

5. U.S. women’s volleyball looks to stay undefeated

The U.S. women’s volleyball team beat Turkey in a fifth-set tiebreaker on Thursday.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team takes on the Russian Olympic Committee at 10:05 p.m. on Friday night. Team USA has won the first three of its five total group-stage matches, while ROC is 2-1.

Most recently, the team won bronze in 2016 and silver in both 2012 and 2008, but Jordan Larson, Jordan Thompson and Co. have a good chance at winning their first gold in Tokyo. Thompson has been the team’s leading scorer through its first three matches.

Fort Lauderdale native and St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson is on the roster for Team USA.

6. Palmer, Hernandez advance in women’s springboard

Krysta Palmer, a former gymnast who didn’t start diving until she was 20, has an outside chance at medaling in the women’s 3m springboard. She and the other American in the field, Hailey Hernandez, advance to the semis and play 2 a.m. Saturday.

Palmer, 29, finished eighth in the synchronized springboard final with her partner, Alison Gibson. She finishes her slate of dives in the individual competition with a difficult dive known as “the double out.”

