6 to Watch: Team USA Men's Basketball, Baseball, Miami's Johnson Battles for Gold

Friday marks day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics - and the stakes are rising for Team USA in the medal hunt. Here's a look at some of the top picks of what and how to watch.

Both Team USA men's basketball and baseball will be back in action and looking to be crowned the tops of their sports - while one of the most decorated female Olympians ever, USA track star Allyson Felix, goes after several more medals for her already impressive career resume.

Here are the 6 things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Men’s basketball faces rematch against France for gold medal

Team USA will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their Olympic streak.

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch the gold medal game during NBC's primetime coverage Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

clicking here

2. Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold. Alvarez won the silver medal in speed skating during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

3. Team USA looks to add more medals in track and field in 4x400m relays

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off the one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: Women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000 meter race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500 meter race.

Coverage begins Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch on Peacock

4. US golfer Nelly Korda goes for gold

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer and Bradenton native Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected.

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Final round action of the Olympics women's golf tournament Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

5. Women's water polo in gold medal match Saturday

The U.S. women’s water polo team advanced to the gold medal match after a late surge gave them a 15-11 victory over the ROC.

Team USA is now one match away from a three-peat in water polo gold as they take on Spain.

The duel in the pool at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre followed a preliminary match in which the Americans embarrassed the Russians via an 18-5 blowout. This go-around, the U.S. hit a low of 4-7 in the second quarter before finishing the first half 6-7.

By the third quarter, Team USA fought back to even the score, 8-8. They then took a two-point advantage with four-and-a-half minutes to go and held the lead until an 11-11 tie in the fourth. Aria Fischer soon responded with a clutch goal to make the score 12-11. Another invaluable player: Miami native Ashleigh Johnson, whose ironclad defense blocked several dangerous shots.

Watch live Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET on USA Network

6. Jessica Springsteen, Team USA try to medal in equestrian Team Jumping final

Jessica Springsteen, McLain Ward Laura Kraut will ride for Team USA on Saturday morning in the equestrian team jumping final.

The Americans placed fifth in the qualifying round finishing with 13 total faults. Springsteen did not qualify in the individual jumping final earlier in the Olympics.

The equestrian team jumping final will take place Saturday at 6 a.m. ET