6 to Watch: Team USA Women's Basketball, Volleyball and Olympics Closing Ceremony

Saturday marks day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics - and as the games are coming to an end, the stakes are high for many athletes still hoping to bring home the gold. Here's a look at some of the top picks of what and how to watch.

Team USA is aiming for its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball as women's volleyball sets its sights on its first ever gold medal as it faces off against Brazil.

Here are the 6 things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Team USA aims for seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Catch the gold medal game in NBC's primetime Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET or stream here

2. U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Watch the gold medal game live Sunday at 12:30 a.m ET on USA or stream here

3. Kenyan Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge seeks back-to-back gold medals

All eyes will be on world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in the men’s marathon on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Kipchoge will try to become only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon. The feat was last accomplished in 1976 and 1980 by East German Waldemar Cierpinski.

Americans Galen Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will race for Team USA. Given the hot, humid conditions in Sapporo, where the marathon was relocated to in futile hopes of cooler temperatures, it’s difficult to predict how the men will fare on Saturday night.

Marathon coverage begins Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA Network or stream here

4. Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

Watch both bouts on CNBC on Sunday beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET or stream here

5. Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around Final Takes to the Floor

Rhythmic gymnastics is much like the artistic gymnastics’ floor routine. The main difference between rhythmic gymnastics and the floor routine fans might be used to seeing Simone Biles compete in is that rhythmic gymnasts compete with hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons.

The group all-around final will take place Saturday night.

The American rhythmic gymnastics group of Lili Mizuno, Camilla Feeley, Nicole Sladkov, Isabella Connor, Yelyzaveta Merenzon and Elizaveta Pletneva finished 11th in the Olympic group all-around qualification session on Saturday in Tokyo and did not advance to the final.

Watch the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET by streaming it here

6. Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

Ralph Lauren, the fashion brand that has been the official outfitter for Team USA since 2008, has released images of the closing ceremony uniform to be worn by the United State Olympic and Paralympic teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at live 7:00 a.m. ET Sunday on Peacock or stream live here. The Closing Ceremony will air during NBC primetime at 8 p.m. Sunday.