6 to Watch: US Women's Soccer Drops Semis, Jade Carey Wins Olympic Gold, Women's Basketball Continues Winning Streak

It's day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics - and you won't want to miss out on the action as Team USA competes for more medals.

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey will be vying for a medal in the women's floor exercise after Simone Biles' exit, while the U.S. women's national soccer team played for a spot in the gold medal game during a must-see match against Canada.

Plus, Miami's own Sylvia Fowles hit the court as Team USA plays France in its last group game, after already clinching a spot in the quarterfinals.

Scroll down for your 6 things to watch.

1. USWNT Knocked out by Canada in Semifinals

The U.S. women's soccer team has missed out on gold for the second straight Olympics.

Canada eliminated the USWNT with a 1-0 win in Monday's semifinal. Canada’s Jessica Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box and was given the chance to score the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who replaced an injured Alyssa Naeher, read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

The USWNT will have a chance to reach the podium in Thursday's bronze medal match against the loser of the other women's semifinal between Australia and Sweden.

2. Keni Harrison’s Silver Medal Highlights Team USA’s track and field performance

Gold medal favorite Kendra ‘Keni’ Harrison took home the silver medal in women’s 100m hurdles in a photo finish between second and third.

Keni Harrison finished second to claim silver in women's 100m hurdles, posting a time of 12.52 in her Olympic debut. Harrison, who is the world record-holder in the event, was a strong favorite to take gold.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold with a time of 12.37. Camacho-Quinn, who set the Olympic record in the semifinals with a time of 12.26, is the sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn. She ran for Puerto Rico, where their mother was born. This is Puerto Rico’s first-ever gold medal in track and field.

JuVaughn Harrison finished fifth in men's long jump in his Olympic debut with a jump of 8.15m.

Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece won gold with a jump of 8.41m with his 6th and final attempt. This will be Greece's first medal in men's long jump. Cuban teammates Juan Miguel Echevarría and Maykel Massó claimed silver and bronze medals respectively. The United States won gold at the 2016 Rio Games but will not take the podium in Tokyo.

Americans Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Cory McGee and Heather MacLean advanced in the women's 1500m. Purrier St. Pierre was the first member of Team USA to qualify, posting a time of 4:05.34 in Heat 2. Maclean closed out Heat 3 where she finished fifth overall with a time of 4:02.40. Cory McGee also qualified for the next round after finishing 16th overall with a time of 4:05.15.

The United States looks to win its first-ever gold medal in the event.

Jenna Prandini, Gabrielle Thomas and Anavia Battle advanced in the women's 200m. All three Americans finished in the top 10. Battle was the first member of Team USA to qualify, posting a time of 22.54 in Heat 3 in her Olympic debut. Thomas finished in second place overall with a time of 22.20 in Heat 4. Prandini - who finished 10th in the 2016 Rio Games - closed out Heat 7, posting a time of 45.35.

Team USA's Rudy Winkler and Daniel Haugh advance in men's hammer throw. Winkler, who finished 18th in hammer throw at the 2016 Rio Games, automatically qualified for the next round, posting a distance of 78.81m in Group B. He finished with the second-best overall distance.

Haugh finished in 12th place, posting a distance of 75.73m.

Watch the second session live at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock, or stream by clicking here.

3. USA wins 52nd straight, but France survives in women's hoops

Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a preliminary round game 92-83.

France advanced to the Olympic women's basketball quarterfinals with a 93-82 loss to the United States on Monday.

What?

The Olympics have a peculiar format. The 12 teams are in three pools. The top two teams in each pool advance, and the U.S. team had already punched its ticket.

But the two best third-place teams also advance to the quarterfinals, and France needed to keep the margin to 14 or less to ensure its place in the next round.

4. Jade Carey wins gold in women's floor

USA Gymnastics' Jade Carey took home her first career Olympic medal with a gold in Monday's women's floor final.

The 21-year-old posted a 14.366 score. Italy's Vanessa Ferrari earned silver with a 14.200 score, while Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova earned bronze medals with matching 14.166 scores.

The result was far and away Carey's best at the Olympics. She finished in eighth place in each of her previous two finals, the individual all-around and vault.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade came in fifth a day after becoming her country's first ever female Olympic gold medalist gymnastic with a win in Monday's vault final.

5. U.S. women’s volleyball closes out pool play with win vs Italy

The United States women's volleyball team lost another key player to injury on Sunday night. But this time, they were able to overcome it.

After setter Jordyn Poulter exited with an apparent ankle injury, the U.S. battled back to beat Italy 3-2 to close out the preliminary round. Andrea Drews stepped up in Thompson's absence, leading the United States with 19 spikes and 22 total points. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley added 13 spikes and 17 points. The U.S. was already without star Jordan Thompson, who left Friday's loss to the Russian Olympic Committee with an ankle injury. Thompson's status for the quarterfinals is unknown, but the team is hopeful she will be able to return at some point during the knockout rounds.

Team USA now sits atop Pool B with 10 points, holding the tiebreaker over Italy, but they could drop to second. The ROC, which beat the U.S., has eight points and finishes pool play against Turkey early Monday morning.

6. U.S. Men's Water Polo Falls to Greece in Final Game Before Quarterfinals

The United States men's water polo team was crushed in its final game of the preliminary round by Greece 14-5. Team USA has already locked down the fourth and final quarterfinal spot in Group A with four points before tonight’s match.

But while Sunday night's game did not hold any significance for the U.S. standings-wise, the team was trying to gain some momentum entering the knockout round. After starting the preliminary round with two straight wins, the United States lost its last two matchups by a combined four goals. The defeat to Greece now makes it three consecutive losses heading into knock-out play.