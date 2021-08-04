6 to Watch: USA Men's Basketball Showdown, USWNT Goes for Bronze, Track Finals

Wednesday marks day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics - and the stakes are rising for Team USA in the medal hunt. Here's a look at is what and how to watch.

Team USA men's basketball is back in action and on the court looking for a berth in Friday's gold medal game, two of America's best aim for medals in track and field, and the U.S. women's national soccer team hopes to leave Japan with another medal when they face off with Australia.

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Tokyo Olympics! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.

Here are the 6 things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

1. U.S. men’s basketball battles Australia in semifinals

Team USA is two wins away from its fourth straight men’s basketball gold medal, and its next test comes against Australia in a semifinal contest at 12:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

After a concerning opening loss to France, the U.S. men have strung together three straight wins over Iran, the Czech Republic and Spain. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are among the standouts for the U.S. through four games, with Durant scoring a team-high 29 points in a quarterfinal win over Spain on Tuesday.

Australia is unbeaten coming into Thursday’s semifinal contest. Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Co. went 3-0 in group play before handing Argentina a lopsided, 38-point quarterfinal loss on Tuesday. Australia is seeking its first ever Olympic men’s basketball medal.

The winner of Team USA-Australia will play the winner of Slovenia-France in the gold medal game on Friday, Aug. 6, while the two losers will play for bronze on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Catch the action on Peacock Thursday at 12:05 a.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here

2. Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser chase track and field gold medals

Wednesday night’s 8 p.m. ET session features three finals: the men’s triple jump, men’s shot put and men’s 110m hurdles.

Grant Holloway leads a group of three American men into the 110m hurdles final. He posted the fastest time in qualifying at 13.02, just .22 seconds off the world record time set by American Aries Merritt in 2012. He will be joined by U.S. teammates Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts.

The men’s shot put final will also feature three Americans. Ryan Crouser, the world and Olympic record holder, is the favorite, while Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl were the final two qualifiers.

Two Americans will partake in the men’s triple jump final. Will Claye (No. 2) is the highest-ranked athlete in the final, while Donald Scott is No. 5. Claye’s personal best (18.14m) is .05m longer than the Olympic record.

Wednesday night’s slate also includes men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, women’s high jump qualification and Round 1 of the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

Track and field returns with another session beginning at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday. The finals will take place in the women’s pole vault and men’s 400m. On top of that, there are races in the women’s 4x400m relay and men’s 1500m, while the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon will crown their champions.

Getty Images

Watch the first session on NBC’s primetime coverage Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here.

Watch the second session on Peacock Thursday at 6 a.m., or stream live by clicking here

3. USWNT goes for bronze against Australia

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from a gutting semifinal defeat against Canada in Thursday’s bronze medal match at 4 a.m. ET.

After winning four of the first five gold medals in Olympic women’s soccer history, Team USA has now failed to make it to the final in back-to-back Games. The U.S. was in a scoreless tie with Canada until Jessie Fleming beat Adrianna Franch on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the game’s lone goal.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and the USWNT turn their attention back to Australia. Needing a win or tie against Australia in round-robin play, the Americans earned a point in a 0-0 draw against the Aussies on July 27.

It’s not gold, but after missing out on the podium all together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the USWNT will be hungry in Thursday’s tilt.

Getty Images

Catch the match on USA Network Thursday at 4 a.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here

4. Team USA faces ROC in women’s water polo semifinals

The U.S. women’s water polo team will face the Russian Olympic Committee in a battle of Group B foes during a semifinal matchup at 2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Team USA, winners of two straight Olympic gold medals, suffered a rare loss in group play against Hungary. Aside from that loss, the Americans have posted three double-digit wins along with a five-point win. One of those double-digit victories came against ROC in the final game of round-robin play, with the U.S. coming out on top 18-5.

Maggie Steffens has led a high-powered U.S. attack in Tokyo. Steffens and Stephania Haralabidis both scored four points in the win over ROC, while five Americans scored multiple goals in a 16-5 quarterfinal win over Canada. Meanwhile, Miami native Ashleigh Johnson has also been a stalwart in net for Team USA.

The winner of Team USA-ROC will battle the winner of the Spain-Hungary semifinal for a gold medal on Saturday.

Getty Images

Watch Team USA battle ROC on CNBC Thursday at 2:30 a.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here

5. David Taylor takes on Hassan Yazdani for wrestling gold

Three Olympic freestyle wrestling titles will be up for grabs Thursday morning: men’s 57kg, men’s 86kg and women’s 57kg.

David Taylor is seeking his first Olympic medal after missing out on the U.S. wrestling team in Rio. He is competing in the men’s freestyle 86kg final against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani after beating Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his opening match, San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine in the quarterfinals and India’s Deepak Punia in Wednesday's semifinal tilt. The American beat his first three opponents by a combined 33-2 score.

Thursday’s final will be the third chapter in the Taylor-Yazdani rivalry. Taylor upset the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in their first matchup at the 2017 World Cup. Their second matchup came at the 2018 world championships, and Taylor emerged victorious once again. Yazdani has not lost a match since, setting up a spectacular final on Thursday.

Thursday’s wrestling slate begins at 5:15 a.m. ET.

Getty Images

Watch the match on the Olympic Channel Thursday at 5:15 a.m. ET, or stream live by clicking here

6. Colin Duffy tries to reach first Olympic sport climbing podium

Two Americans will attempt to race to the top of the walls -- and standings -- at Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park on Thursday.

Team USA’s Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman are among the eight athletes competing in the inaugural Olympic sport climbing final. Duffy came in third overall during qualifying after ranking sixth in speed, fifth in bouldering and second in lead. Coleman, on the other hand, was eighth overall and the final qualifier for the final. He ranked 10th in speed, 11th in bouldering and fifth in lead.

France’s Mickael Mawem placed atop the leaderboard in qualifying, while Japan’s Tomoa Narasaki Tomoa was second.

The action begins with the speed final at 4:30 a.m. ET, transitions to the bouldering final at 5:30 a.m. ET and lead final at 8:10 a.m. ET. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals will be awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

Getty Images

You can stream the final live starting Thursday at 4:30 a.m. ET by clicking here