Gaming Centers Highlighted for Visitors to Try Out During Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo is known for its gaming centers, including one in Akihabara where visitors can test out taiko drums - a popular game.

While I’m not very good at this game, which is like Guitar Hero for drums, there are some pros who spend hours in these centers.

People will come to these multi-level facilities and play games - retro new, modern, you name it!

You can spend your day here trying to level up while giving your thumbs a workout. And let’s not forget the crane games. You can try your luck at winning some unique prizes from the machine or spend your yen losing over and over.

Akihabara is also known for anime and manga, or graphic novels. There’s plenty of reading material options for every age group so don’t miss your chance to get lost in a good book with beautiful comic art.

You can also find stores to buy retro video games like old school Mario Brothers or even some Game Boy selections.

Besides all the tech, you’ll also see figurines everywhere in Akihabara. Some are hand crafted and painted based on anime characters and so much more.