Gilman, Maroulis Win Bronze; Steveson Advances to Gold Medal Match in Wrestling

It was a busy morning at the Makuhari Messe Hall, where the United States had a number of wrestlers competing on the mat.

The headline for the Americans in wrestling was David Taylor taking in his gold medal in the men's freestyle 86kg event, but there were three other American competitors that won their important matches.

Thomas Gilman wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling

American Thomas Gilman defeated Iran’s Reza Atri by a score of 9-1 to win a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

Gilman had lost in a tight 5-4 affair to Zavur Uguev of the ROC in his first match, but beat Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in a repechage match to have a chance at bronze.

Helen Maroulis takes bronze in women’s freestyle 57kg

American wrestler Helen Maroulis won the bronze medal in her matchup against Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan in the women’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event.

Maroulis handled Boldsaikhan with ease, winning 11-0 by racking up 10 points on takedowns.

The native of Huntington Beach, California won the gold medal in the event in 2016, where she was the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal.

Gable Steveson moves on to gold medal match

Gable Steveson won his semifinal match against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur of Mongolia 5-0 to advance to the final of the men’s freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

The American has yet to surrender a point at the Games, previously beating Kyrgyzstan Aiaal Lazarev 10-0 and Turkey’s Taha Akgul 8-0.

He will face Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the gold medal match on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6:32 a.m. ET.