Gymnastics Individual Event Finals Night 1 Preview

Gymnastics individual event finals begin Sunday, and the Americans will have several chances at medaling. Over the course of the next three days, eight of the top athletes in each event will compete for the chance at a medal. The first day of event finals will feature vault and uneven bars for the women and floor exercise and pommel horse for the men. Let's look at who will represent the U.S. in each event and who has the best chance to medal:

Vault

Jade Carey qualified for vault finals during team qualification at the start of gymnastics competition. She earned a score of 15.166 to finish second among all competitors on the apparatus. Carey earned a 15.200 on vault during the all-around competition.

After Simone Biles decided to withdraw from the individual vault competition, McKayla Skinner will now compete in her place. Skinner scored a 14.866 on vault during team qualifications, the third highest vault score in competition. She is able to take Biles' place because of her high score during qualifying.

Both Carey and Skinner have a great shot at medals in this event on Sunday. However, they will likely face stiff competition from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who scored a 15.300 on vault in the all-around competition on her way to winning a silver medal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Uneven Bars

Suni Lee is the lone American competing for a medal in uneven bars after Biles withdrew from the event and no other American scored high enough to take her place during qualifying.

However, Lee stands to add to her all-around gold and team final silver in the individual uneven bars competition Sunday. Lee posted the highest score on uneven bars in both the all-around competition and qualification round.

The biggest threat to gold on the uneven bars for Lee will come from Belgian Nina Derwael. In the all-around competition, Derwael's 15.266 on bars was just 0.033 points shy of Lee. The showdown between the Belgian and the American will surely be one to watch on Sunday.

Floor

Yul Moldauer will represent the U.S. in the men's individual floor exercise. He finished sixth on floor in qualifying with a score of 14.866.

Moldauer finished 0.334 points behind the first-place qualifier Artem Dolgopyat of Israel. Moldauer could crack the podium in this event, but with several other atheltes competing with more difficult routines, Moldauer will need an excellent performance and maybe a few mistakes from his competition.

Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder will look for a spot on the podium in pommel horse after finishing in fourth during qualifying competition.

Yoder finished with a score of 15.200, while Japan's Kohei Kameyama, Ireland's Rhy McClenaghan and Chinese Tapei's Chih Kai Lee all finished with a 15.266.

The only one of the top four pommel horse competitors to also compete in the all-around, Lee struggled on pommel horse, only scoring a 12.666. A performance like this on Sunday could open the door for Yoder to medal.