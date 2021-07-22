vashti cunningham

High Jumper Vashti Cunningham Recreates Her Jumps — With Legos

The 18-year-old comes from a family of athletes

Vashti Cunningham has a sports legacy to live up to.

Her father, Randall Cunningham, retired from the National Football League. Her mother, Felicity deJager Cunningham, danced with the Dance Theatre of Harlem and her brother, Randall Cunningham Jr, is a high jumper as well.

The 18-year-old from Las Vegas finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials with a 6-foot-5 jump, securing herself a spot in Tokyo. (Her brother did not make the U.S. team.)

Watch above as she demonstrates how she achieves those heights — all with Legos.

Vashti Cunningham, 22, is an American track and field athlete and Olympian who competes in the high jump event.

