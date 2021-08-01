Keni Harrison Wins Silver in 100m Hurdles, Camacho-Quinn Takes Gold for Puerto Rico

American Keni Harrison won her first Olympic medal after placing second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.52 on Sunday, claiming silver for Team USA.

Harrison set the world record of 12.20 in 2016 just weeks after failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the Olympic record holder, won the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles running for Puerto Rico. Her time of 12.37 was fast enough to put her on top of the podium.

Camacho-Quinn, who set the Olympic record in the semifinals with a time of 12.26, is the sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn. She ran for Puerto Rico, where their mother was born.

The International Olympic Committee considers Puerto Rico a country for purposes of competition in the Olympics. This was Puerto Rico's first medal of the Tokyo Games and only the 10th medal ever for the Caribbean island.

Megan Tapper won the first medal ever in the event for Jamaica with the bronze.

The American women swept the podium in the event in Rio, and in Tokyo, Harrison was trying to become the first world record holder to win the gold medal in the 100m hurdles since 1988. The achievement was last accomplished by Yordanka Donkova of Bulgaria at the Seoul Olympics, according to Reuters.