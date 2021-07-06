Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC 6's Olympics Newsletter

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles will be representing Team USA -- and Team Miami -- on the basketball court in Tokyo.

The 6’ 6” Miami native previously took home gold medals for basketball in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. Fowles was drafted in the first round of the WNBA in 2008, the same year she also competed in her first Olympic Games. Nicknamed “Baby Shaq,” Fowles made history as the first woman to perform a slam dunk in an international competition.

Will she take home a fourth gold medal in the Tokyo Games? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We hope you are as excited as we are for the summer games to begin!