Rai Benjamin Wins Silver in Historic 400m Hurdles Final

American Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm of Norway had a race to remember in the men's 400m hurdles on Monday night.

Benjamin won the silver medal, crossing the finish line in 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Warholm took .76 off his previous 400m hurdles world record of 46.70, finishing first with a time of 45.94 seconds.

RAI EARNS SILVER.



Rai Benjamin is on the men's 400m hurdles podium! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/gykp9L0KAQ — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

WORLD RECORD‼️



Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks his OWN world record to win gold in the men's 400m hurdles and @TeamUSA's Rai Benjamin wins the silver. #TokyoOlympics



📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/ZOFdXC4e4u

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/lPSNrv2Qoo — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

Benjamin, a native of Mount Vernon, NY captured the first Olympic medal of his career. After the race, Benjamin was visibly disappointed after the race but received support for his impressive performance from around the track and field world.

Watching that post-race interview with Rai Benjamin was tough, man. He was being so hard on himself for winning that silver — but I mean, I get it, breaking a world record but not getting gold for it would be a tough pill to swallow. Still, nothing to be ashamed of after that run — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 3, 2021

Just watched Rai Benjamin's @_Kingben_ post-race interview. What an earnest, committed, and incredible athlete. An astonishing achievement with so much humility. https://t.co/GKR3tunpbD — Katsu Funai (@KatsuFunai) August 3, 2021

Benjamin is still the number two ranked 400m hurdler in the world.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos claimed bronze with a time of 46.72 seconds.