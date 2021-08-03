Rai Benjamin Wins Silver in Historic 400m Hurdles Final

American Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm of Norway had a race to remember in the men's 400m hurdles on Monday night.
Benjamin won the silver medal, crossing the finish line in 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.
Warholm took .76 off his previous 400m hurdles world record of 46.70, finishing first with a time of 45.94 seconds.
Benjamin, a native of Mount Vernon, NY captured the first Olympic medal of his career. After the race, Benjamin was visibly disappointed after the race but received support for his impressive performance from around the track and field world.
Benjamin is still the number two ranked 400m hurdler in the world.
Brazil's Alison dos Santos claimed bronze with a time of 46.72 seconds.