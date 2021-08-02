gymnastics

Re-Watch Team USA's Top Gymnastics Performances from the Tokyo Olympics So Far

The U.S. women's gymnastics team was already under a big global spotlight heading into the Tokyo Games, but as Simone Biles continued to withdraw from medal events during the competition, the team looked to shine even brighter

By Fallon Oeser and Mike Gavin

Mykayla Skinner vaulted her way into a storybook finish in the Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee stole hearts and medals with her gold medal finish in the all-around final and Jade Carey tumbled her way to an incredible victory in the women's floor final.

And it doesn't get much shinier than an Olympic medal.

Re-watch some of the team's biggest performances here:

