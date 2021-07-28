Simone Biles Withdraws From Final Women's All-Around Competition

American gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, will not compete in the women’s individual all-around final on Thursday, USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter.

Biles may still compete in next week's individual finals, USA Gymnastics said. She will continue to be evaluated daily.

Jade Carey, who put up the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will take her place in the all-around events.

Biles, 24, won the all-around event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After her withdrawal on Tuesday, Biles told TODAY's Hoda Kotb, "Physically, I feel good. Emotionally it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat."

Biles has dazzled audiences with stunning routines. She made history when she became the first woman to complete a move called a triple-double in a floor routine, in which she accomplished two backflips and three twists.

After Simone Biles withdrew from competition the athletes from Russia took home gold in the women’s team gymnastics event.

Biles withdrew on Tuesday after failing to stick her landing on an uncharacteristically poor vault. Afterward she could be seen being evaluated by the gymnastic team’s trainers.

Her coach told NBC in an email, “Physically she is fine. But she is done for the night.”

Biles drew wide support from other athletes for her decision.

The U.S. gymnasts went on to win the silver medal.

"I'm OK, just super frustrated, but super proud of these girls and now we're silver medalists," Biles said. "Something we'll cherish forever. We hope America still loves us."

Biles also is scheduled to compete in vault and uneven bars on Sunday, the floor exercise on Monday and the balance beam on Tuesday.