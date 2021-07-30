Tokyo Updates: Ledecky, Dressel Have Eyes on Gold; Golf Round 2 Resumes

With a week of the Tokyo Olympics down, Team USA enters Day 8 looking to stay atop the medal count leaderboard. The men's golf tournament will resume with Round 2 after weather delay, track and field events continue, and swimming stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky go for more gold medals.

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage, and keep up to date below on what's happening live during Day 8 in Tokyo:

United States Enters Day 8 With 41 Medals

After seven days of competition are complete in Tokyo, Team USA has a total of 41 medals.

The American athletes have earned 14 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Just behind them sits China with 40 medals, followed by the ROC with 34, Japan with 28 and Great Britain with 24.

Men's Golf Round 2 Set to Resume

Repeated weather delays yesterday meant that 16 golfers were unable to finish Round 2 of the men's tournament.

Team USA's Xander Schauffele, who did finish Round 2, sunk two eagles that helped bring him to 11-under and one stroke ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz atop the Tokyo Olympics leaderboard.

Play will resume at 6:45 p.m. ET, and Round 3 is expected to tee off around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky Both Have Eyes on More Gold

American swimming superstars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky will both look to add to their hardware on Friday night, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

World record-holder Dressel will compete in the men's 100m butterfly final, and could swim in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final.

Ledecky will swim for her third-straight Olympic gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle after first winning it at the 2012 London Olympics.