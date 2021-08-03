US Sailing Duo Grateful to End Time at Tokyo Olympics ‘on a High'

From South Florida to Tokyo — Fort Lauderdale native Anna Weis and her partner Riley Gibbs braved the Tokyo heat — but it was smooth sailing with winds of about 10 knots on the water at Enoshima Harbor.

The duo saved their best race for the last flying through the water on their Nacra 17 Foil Catamaran in the mixed co-ed event for sailing at the Olympics.

The team got third after the 4th leg of this race —but since scoring is part of a regatta in previous rounds — they did not medal.

“It was a really nice way to finish off a hard-fought campaign. Especially the last three years weren’t easy with the pandemic and with injuries and whatnot, so I’m really happy to end it on a high," Gibbs said.

Italy got gold, followed by Great Britain and then Germany.

At the start of the games, we saw Weis and Gibbs at the Opening Ceremony, soaking in every moment.

“Definitely the Opening Ceremony was a really amazing experience. Even with no crowd, just being in that arena and walking out with the United States, it’s like, at the end of the day, you’re representing the whole country so that’s something really special to hold onto," Weis said.

Weis says she will go back to finish off her last year at Boston University once she returns to the States — and she is just grateful for her supporters back home and the opportunity to compete in Tokyo.

“This experience is definitely once in a lifetime and I think even with the pandemic, the volunteers and everyone did such an amazing job to put on an amazing event and I think it’s such a special experience getting to compete at the Olympic games and I’m really honored to represent the U.S.," Weis said.

