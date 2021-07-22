WATCH LIVE: NBC 6's Olympic Zone

Watch NBC 6's Olympic Zone coverage of the Tokyo Olympics hosted by Roxanne Vargas and Ruthie Polinsky Monday through Friday and Carlos Suarez on Saturday.
Here is the complete Olympic Zone Schedule for the Tokyo Olympics:
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
July 22: 7:30-8PM
July 23: 7-7:30PM
July 24: 7:30-8PM
July 26: 7:30-8PM
July 27: 7:30-8PM
July 28: 7:30-8PM
July 29: 7:30-8PM
July 30: 7:30-8PM
July 31: 7:30-8PM
August 2: 7:30-8PM
August 3: 7:30-8PM
August 4: 7:30-8PM
August 5: 7:30-8PM
August 6: 7:30-8PM
August 7: 7:30-8PM
Local
For full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, click here.