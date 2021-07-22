Olympic Zone

WATCH LIVE: NBC 6's Olympic Zone

Watch NBC 6's Olympic Zone coverage of the Tokyo Olympics Monday through Saturday

Watch NBC 6's Olympic Zone coverage of the Tokyo Olympics hosted by Roxanne Vargas and Ruthie Polinsky Monday through Friday and Carlos Suarez on Saturday.

Here is the complete Olympic Zone Schedule for the Tokyo Olympics:

July 22: 7:30-8PM
July 23: 7-7:30PM
July 24: 7:30-8PM
July 26: 7:30-8PM
July 27: 7:30-8PM
July 28: 7:30-8PM
July 29: 7:30-8PM
July 30: 7:30-8PM
July 31: 7:30-8PM
August 2: 7:30-8PM
August 3: 7:30-8PM
August 4: 7:30-8PM
August 5: 7:30-8PM
August 6: 7:30-8PM
August 7: 7:30-8PM

