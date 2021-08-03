Nelly Korda Four-Under Par After Women's Golf Tournament First Round

The first round of the women’s golf tournament is in the books and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom is on top of the leaderboard by one stroke, while Team USA’s Nelly Korda and India’s Aditi Ashok are tied for second.

Korda entered the Olympic tournament as the world's top-ranked golfer and finished four under par and one stroke behind Sagstrom.

Aditi Ashok of India is also four-under-par heading into the second round.

While the American squad got left off the podium during Olympic golf’s return in 2016, the U.S. women are poised for a stronger showing in Tokyo.

The team boasts two-time Olympian Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica.

If any member of Team USA is able to medal, they’ll have to go through tried competitors. All three medalists from Rio have returned, with South Korea’s Inbee Park looking to defend her gold. This year’s winners of the four majors played thus far will also be participating: Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, the Philippines’ Yuka Saso and Australia’s Minjee Lee. Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Viewers can stream Round 2 of the tournament on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Click here for more information on scheduling.