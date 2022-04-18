Brady among four star QBs to compete in next iteration of The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Match is coming back for a sixth installment in the summer.

And this time it will feature four superstar NFL quarterbacks.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be pitted up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the charity golf event on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will be held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and airing on TNT.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the first time The Match won't involve a single professional golfer.

The event debuted in November 2018 with Phil Mickelson defeating Tiger Woods. The most recent installment, held in November 2021, saw Brooks Koepka crush rival Bryson DeChambeau.

Rodgers and Brady have both competed in the event before, though. Brady and Mickelson lost to Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020, while DeChambeau and Rodgers beat Brady and Mickelson in June 2021.

Brady, who's been known to talk trash in the lead-up to these competitions, has already taken a shot at Allen.

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes have nine Super Bowls and eight MVP awards between them, while Allen has turned himself into an MVP-caliber player over the past couple of years.