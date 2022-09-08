Tom Brady Has Great Response to Fantasy Football Slight in Viral Video

Brady has great response to fantasy football slight in viral video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Whatever Tom Brady is going through off the field, it hasn't dulled his edge on social media.

ESPN's "SportsCenter" Twitter account posted a video Wednesday of a daughter filming her father digging up some old fantasy football draft boards. When the father sees he took Brady in the first round of his 2012 draft, he and his daughter are not happy.

He kept all his fantasy football draft boards dating back to 1999 😳 @ESPNFantasy



(via alyssacronin13/IG) pic.twitter.com/TxRcYsMQTB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

"That's embarrassing," the daughter says.

"TB-gag," replies the father.

Enter Brady, who came in over the top to remind everyone that he had a pretty decent season for the New England Patriots in 2012.

2012? 4800 yds 34 touchdowns 8 picks. Sorry you had to go through that man 😂 https://t.co/EhcvIjCppM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2022

Brady's reaction here is warranted: He indeed racked up 4,837 passing yards with 34 passing touchdowns and just eight interceptions for the 2012 Patriots to finish as the highest-scoring player in fantasy football that year, per FantasyPros.

Operating a loaded offense led by Wes Welker, Brandon Lloyd and Rob Gronkowski, Brady had five games with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions and put up at least 17 fantasy points (standard scoring) in 13 of his 16 games.

So, while you could debate the merits of drafting a QB in the first round, we'd say this guy got decent value out of Brady that year.

At age 45, Brady remains a fantasy stud 10 years later with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he was the No. 3 quarterback in fantasy last season after leading the NFL in passing yards and has been a consensus top-10 QB in 2022 drafts.