Tom Brady to Star in Road Trip Comedy Movie With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and More

Tom Brady to produce, act in road trip comedy movie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is taking his talents to Hollywood.

Less than a month removed from his retirement from the NFL, Brady already has his sights set on the big screen. The legendary quarterback is set to produce and star in a road trip comedy movie titled 80 For Brady, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The feature film will be directed by Kyle Marvin and feature actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Paramount Pictures acquired the rights from Endeavor Content, which will produce the movie.

Here's the premise of the film, via The Hollywood Reporter

Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Brady developed the project with Donna Gigliotti, who produced popular films such as Silver Linings Playbook and Shakespeare in Love. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will produce the movie through his production company, 199 Productions.

Production for 80 For Brady is scheduled to begin this spring.