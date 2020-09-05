Miami Dolphins

Versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. Acquired by Dolphins From Raiders

By Steven Wine

1177901822
Getty Images

Versatile rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round draft pick were acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fourth-round choice Saturday.

Bowden can play running back or receiver, and also played quarterback at Kentucky. As a senior he rushed for 1,468 yards, caught passes for 348 and threw for 403.

Bowden was a third-round pick by the Raiders in April.

Sports

Kentucky Derby 3 hours ago

Kentucky Derby Will Play ‘My Old Kentucky Home' Despite Criticism

MLB 19 hours ago

Tampa Bay Squeezes Out Ninth Straight Citrus Series Win Over Miami

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsJosh RosenDolphins
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us