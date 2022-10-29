Travis Has Career Day as Florida State Routs Georgia Tech to End Losing Streak

Jordan Travis wasn’t sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as Florida State routed Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday.

Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard TD, Lawrance Toafili on a 62-yard TD and Ja’Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD as the Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) halted a three-game losing streak.

Trey Benson ran 18 times for 111 yards and Toafili had 13 carries for 70 yards as the Seminoles accumulated 246 rushing yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Freshman Zach Pyron completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards as well as a TD pass and TD run for Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3). Pyron took most of the snaps as he filled in for Jeff Sims, who left last week’s game against Virginia with an injury.

Travis completed passes to 10 receivers. Wilson caught three passes for 111 yards and Toafili grabbed five passes for 84 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had just 24 yards on 24 plays in the first half and could not recover while playing a pair of backups.

Florida State: The Seminoles surpassed the 200- yard mark in rushing for a third straight game and controlled the game after a sloppy first quarter.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday

Florida State: Plays at Miami on Saturday